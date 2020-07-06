All apartments in Arlington
1504 N Fielder Road
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:18 AM

1504 N Fielder Road

1504 North Fielder Road · No Longer Available
Location

1504 North Fielder Road, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
garage
Remodeled home with 2 master bedrooms and a detached studio that could be perfect as a guest house,private office or workout room.The open concept kitchen has granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances and a dry bar area.The entire home has a modern touch with LED lighting,ceramic floors and neutral paint. There is an over sized 2 car garage that has built in shelves and electricity for the workshop plus there is also a separate 2 vehicle carport.Correct room dimensions coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 N Fielder Road have any available units?
1504 N Fielder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 N Fielder Road have?
Some of 1504 N Fielder Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 N Fielder Road currently offering any rent specials?
1504 N Fielder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 N Fielder Road pet-friendly?
No, 1504 N Fielder Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1504 N Fielder Road offer parking?
Yes, 1504 N Fielder Road offers parking.
Does 1504 N Fielder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 N Fielder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 N Fielder Road have a pool?
No, 1504 N Fielder Road does not have a pool.
Does 1504 N Fielder Road have accessible units?
No, 1504 N Fielder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 N Fielder Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 N Fielder Road has units with dishwashers.

