1504 N Fielder Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking garage

Remodeled home with 2 master bedrooms and a detached studio that could be perfect as a guest house,private office or workout room.The open concept kitchen has granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances and a dry bar area.The entire home has a modern touch with LED lighting,ceramic floors and neutral paint. There is an over sized 2 car garage that has built in shelves and electricity for the workshop plus there is also a separate 2 vehicle carport.Correct room dimensions coming soon.