Wheel chair dream house. All flat surfaces and easy to care for. Offered for rent by owner this home is conveniently located between 303 and Parke Row at Browning. It has fresh paint and easy to care for flooring. It has a fenced in backyard. It has a sunroom and shady backyard. Comes complete with a trampoline and firepit.
The house is still on the market to rent I’m looking for that special person.Please call me or text I can set up a appointment for you to view the house I can send you a picture when you call me. I will be in town on the 30th and 31st. It will be ready on August 1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1502 Darlene Ln have any available units?
1502 Darlene Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Darlene Ln have?
Some of 1502 Darlene Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Darlene Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Darlene Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Darlene Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Darlene Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Darlene Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Darlene Ln offers parking.
Does 1502 Darlene Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Darlene Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Darlene Ln have a pool?
No, 1502 Darlene Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Darlene Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 1502 Darlene Ln has accessible units.
Does 1502 Darlene Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Darlene Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)