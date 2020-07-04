All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1502 Darlene Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1502 Darlene Ln
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:28 AM

1502 Darlene Ln

1502 Darlene Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1502 Darlene Lane, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fire pit
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wheel chair dream house. All flat surfaces and easy to care for. Offered for rent by owner this home is conveniently located between 303 and Parke Row at Browning. It has fresh paint and easy to care for flooring. It has a fenced in backyard.
It has a sunroom and shady backyard. Comes complete with a trampoline and firepit.

The house is still on the market to rent I’m looking for that special person.Please call me or text I can set up a appointment for you to view the house
I can send you a picture when you call me. I will be in town on the 30th and 31st. It will be ready on August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Darlene Ln have any available units?
1502 Darlene Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Darlene Ln have?
Some of 1502 Darlene Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Darlene Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Darlene Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Darlene Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Darlene Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Darlene Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Darlene Ln offers parking.
Does 1502 Darlene Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Darlene Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Darlene Ln have a pool?
No, 1502 Darlene Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Darlene Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 1502 Darlene Ln has accessible units.
Does 1502 Darlene Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Darlene Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center