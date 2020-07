Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated home with soaring ceiling in living room, nice modern and open floor plan! Corner lot in a quiet cul de sac! Nice laminate flooring in living, kitchen with tile flooring open to breakfast and living area, master bedroom down, 2 bedrooms up, very large backyard with lots of room to play and enjoy the outdoors! AC replaced in Dec 2018!