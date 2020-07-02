1425 Woodfern Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VERY NICE HOME. Renovated, Cleaned, and READY for Move-In. NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout. NO Carpet. Kitchen with new stove. Dining area between kitchen and living. Short Half Wall between dining and Living area defines space. WB Fireplace. Some new Fixtures. Enlarged Open Patio wit large flat back yard. 2 Car Garage with Utility area. Ceiling Fans. Window Coverings. Great Location with easy access to Highways, Shopping and Entertainment areas. Copy of Drivers License and 2 Recent Pay Stubs to be submitted with Application $50 App Fee per adult. Pets on case by case basis. No Aggressive Breeds.