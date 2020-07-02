All apartments in Arlington
1425 Woodfern Drive
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:28 AM

1425 Woodfern Drive

1425 Woodfern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Woodfern Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
VERY NICE HOME. Renovated, Cleaned, and READY for Move-In. NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout. NO Carpet. Kitchen with new stove. Dining area between kitchen and living. Short Half Wall between dining and Living area defines space. WB Fireplace. Some new Fixtures. Enlarged Open Patio wit large flat back yard. 2 Car Garage with Utility area. Ceiling Fans. Window Coverings. Great Location with easy access to Highways, Shopping and Entertainment areas. Copy of Drivers License and 2 Recent Pay Stubs to be submitted with Application $50 App Fee per adult. Pets on case by case basis. No Aggressive Breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Woodfern Drive have any available units?
1425 Woodfern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Woodfern Drive have?
Some of 1425 Woodfern Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Woodfern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Woodfern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Woodfern Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Woodfern Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Woodfern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Woodfern Drive offers parking.
Does 1425 Woodfern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Woodfern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Woodfern Drive have a pool?
No, 1425 Woodfern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Woodfern Drive have accessible units?
No, 1425 Woodfern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Woodfern Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Woodfern Drive has units with dishwashers.

