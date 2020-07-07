1410 Cloyne Drive

Amenities

Formal living and dining rooms with nice laminate wood floors. Eat in kitchen with a walk-in pantry and some newer appliances. Large master bedroom downstairs with large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Game room & other 3 beds are upstairs. All rooms with walk-in closet/ceiling fans and newer carpets. A good looking porch in the front. Large fenced corner yard, security system and 2 car garage with openers. Walking distance to Schools and park. Easy access to HWY 360 & I-20, shopping and entertainment area. Minutes to TCC Southeast Campus.

Application fee are $40 per adult. Individual pet deposit $300 refundable and monthly pet fee accordingly. Small dog preferred. Realtors are welcome with commission.