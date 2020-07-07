All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:04 AM

1410 Cloyne Drive

1410 Cloyne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Cloyne Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Formal living and dining rooms with nice laminate wood floors. Eat in kitchen with a walk-in pantry and some newer appliances. Large master bedroom downstairs with large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Game room & other 3 beds are upstairs. All rooms with walk-in closet/ceiling fans and newer carpets. A good looking porch in the front. Large fenced corner yard, security system and 2 car garage with openers. Walking distance to Schools and park. Easy access to HWY 360 & I-20, shopping and entertainment area. Minutes to TCC Southeast Campus.
Application fee are $40 per adult. Individual pet deposit $300 refundable and monthly pet fee accordingly. Small dog preferred. Realtors are welcome with commission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Cloyne Drive have any available units?
1410 Cloyne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Cloyne Drive have?
Some of 1410 Cloyne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Cloyne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Cloyne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Cloyne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Cloyne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Cloyne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Cloyne Drive offers parking.
Does 1410 Cloyne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Cloyne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Cloyne Drive have a pool?
No, 1410 Cloyne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Cloyne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1410 Cloyne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Cloyne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Cloyne Drive has units with dishwashers.

