1402 Sonora Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate & updated home in desirable Butler Elementary area. Shows like a model with the latest color trends. New and stylish tile in kitchen & bathrooms, wood laminate flooring through main living areas. Granite counter tops, glass subway back splash, SS appliances and pretty white cabinets in the kitchen. Open concept floor plan. New fixtures. Other updates include new windows, front & back doors, HVAC, water heater, & updated bathrooms. Master bedroom has a nice sitting area-perfect sized backyard for play. Property also for sale