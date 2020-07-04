All apartments in Arlington
1402 Sonora Court
1402 Sonora Court

1402 Sonora Court · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Sonora Court, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate & updated home in desirable Butler Elementary area. Shows like a model with the latest color trends. New and stylish tile in kitchen & bathrooms, wood laminate flooring through main living areas. Granite counter tops, glass subway back splash, SS appliances and pretty white cabinets in the kitchen. Open concept floor plan. New fixtures. Other updates include new windows, front & back doors, HVAC, water heater, & updated bathrooms. Master bedroom has a nice sitting area-perfect sized backyard for play. Property also for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Sonora Court have any available units?
1402 Sonora Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Sonora Court have?
Some of 1402 Sonora Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Sonora Court currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Sonora Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Sonora Court pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Sonora Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1402 Sonora Court offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Sonora Court offers parking.
Does 1402 Sonora Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Sonora Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Sonora Court have a pool?
No, 1402 Sonora Court does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Sonora Court have accessible units?
No, 1402 Sonora Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Sonora Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Sonora Court has units with dishwashers.

