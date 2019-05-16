All apartments in Arlington
1400 Kilkenny Drive
1400 Kilkenny Drive

1400 Kilkenny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Kilkenny Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Wonder three bedrooms and two bathrooms house in a very quiet neighborhood. New carpets in all bedrooms, tiles in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. It is very convenient to go high way 360 and shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Kilkenny Drive have any available units?
1400 Kilkenny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Kilkenny Drive have?
Some of 1400 Kilkenny Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Kilkenny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Kilkenny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Kilkenny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Kilkenny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1400 Kilkenny Drive offer parking?
No, 1400 Kilkenny Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Kilkenny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Kilkenny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Kilkenny Drive have a pool?
No, 1400 Kilkenny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Kilkenny Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 Kilkenny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Kilkenny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Kilkenny Drive has units with dishwashers.

