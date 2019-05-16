Wonder three bedrooms and two bathrooms house in a very quiet neighborhood. New carpets in all bedrooms, tiles in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. It is very convenient to go high way 360 and shopping center.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1400 Kilkenny Drive have any available units?
1400 Kilkenny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Kilkenny Drive have?
Some of 1400 Kilkenny Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Kilkenny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Kilkenny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.