Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Arlington, TX only a few minutes away from the university! This home has hard surface flooring throughout and comes with modern appliances. Private backyard with a covered porch! Cats and Dogs welcome! Home available starting June 1st! Contact us to schedule a showing.