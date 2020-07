Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and two-car garage is now available for move-in! This home features tile flooring, a cozy fireplace and natural light throughout! The master bath has dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with open patio is great for entertaining!