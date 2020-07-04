1233 Glenbury Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym internet access

Corporate Housing, Arlington, TX - Property Id: 31018



Very nice single family ranch style 4/2/2 or 3/2/study/2 located near the entertainment district. Corporate house furnished with all the necessities to start your work assignment or temporary housing while you locate your permanent residence. Kid friendly neighborhood one block from the recreation center and park. Many amenities such as Jacuzzi tub, large master walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, handicap accessible, quiet neighborhood. Near major highways and 20 minutes to downtown Dallas, Fort Worth, DFW Airport. Only 3 miles from AT&T Cowboys stadium, Rangers Globe Life Park, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor and Arlington Convention Center. It's the best location in Arlington. Sleeps 8-10 comfortably, 1 King bedroom, 2 Queen bedrooms, daybed and trundle beds, Queen sofa sleeper in common area.

Long Term Monthly pricing - $3,300 per month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31018

No Pets Allowed



