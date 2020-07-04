All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:07 PM

1233 Glenbury Ct

1233 Glenbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Glenbury Court, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
internet access
Corporate Housing, Arlington, TX - Property Id: 31018

Very nice single family ranch style 4/2/2 or 3/2/study/2 located near the entertainment district. Corporate house furnished with all the necessities to start your work assignment or temporary housing while you locate your permanent residence. Kid friendly neighborhood one block from the recreation center and park. Many amenities such as Jacuzzi tub, large master walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, handicap accessible, quiet neighborhood. Near major highways and 20 minutes to downtown Dallas, Fort Worth, DFW Airport. Only 3 miles from AT&T Cowboys stadium, Rangers Globe Life Park, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor and Arlington Convention Center. It's the best location in Arlington. Sleeps 8-10 comfortably, 1 King bedroom, 2 Queen bedrooms, daybed and trundle beds, Queen sofa sleeper in common area.
Long Term Monthly pricing - $3,300 per month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31018
Property Id 31018

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Glenbury Ct have any available units?
1233 Glenbury Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 Glenbury Ct have?
Some of 1233 Glenbury Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Glenbury Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Glenbury Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Glenbury Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1233 Glenbury Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1233 Glenbury Ct offer parking?
No, 1233 Glenbury Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1233 Glenbury Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 Glenbury Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Glenbury Ct have a pool?
No, 1233 Glenbury Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Glenbury Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 1233 Glenbury Ct has accessible units.
Does 1233 Glenbury Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 Glenbury Ct has units with dishwashers.

