Arlington, TX
1215 Diana Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1215 Diana Drive

1215 Diana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Diana Drive, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
3 bedroom, 1 bath home ready for move in. Kitchen features a gas range, washer & dryer connections and the breakfast area. New vinyl plank floors throughout. Fresh paint. Garage is to be used for storage only, do not park a vehicle in the garage. Window units for cooling. Large, fenced in back yard. No short term rental. Ready for move in!! No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housig assistance. After viewing, apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/804411?source=marketing
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Diana Drive have any available units?
1215 Diana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Diana Drive have?
Some of 1215 Diana Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Diana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Diana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Diana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Diana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Diana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Diana Drive offers parking.
Does 1215 Diana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Diana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Diana Drive have a pool?
No, 1215 Diana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Diana Drive have accessible units?
No, 1215 Diana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Diana Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Diana Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

