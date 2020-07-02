1215 Diana Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom, 1 bath home ready for move in. Kitchen features a gas range, washer & dryer connections and the breakfast area. New vinyl plank floors throughout. Fresh paint. Garage is to be used for storage only, do not park a vehicle in the garage. Window units for cooling. Large, fenced in back yard. No short term rental. Ready for move in!! No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housig assistance. After viewing, apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/804411?source=marketing

