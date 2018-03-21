All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
1205 Pegasus Drive
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:28 AM

1205 Pegasus Drive

1205 Pegasus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Pegasus Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Shady Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 Welcome!!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! Very nice home in well desired Gated community. Beautiful custom shutters. Large master suite with walk in closet. Garden Tub in Master and separate shower. Nice back yard. Well maintained. Come take a look. Priced to lease immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Pegasus Drive have any available units?
1205 Pegasus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Pegasus Drive have?
Some of 1205 Pegasus Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Pegasus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Pegasus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Pegasus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Pegasus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1205 Pegasus Drive offer parking?
No, 1205 Pegasus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Pegasus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Pegasus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Pegasus Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Pegasus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Pegasus Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Pegasus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Pegasus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Pegasus Drive has units with dishwashers.

