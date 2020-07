Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green garage tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom home in the sought after Viridian Community. Built in 2014 this custom home has a bright open floor plan, large kitchen island, granite counter tops and beautiful hardwood floors. Backyard is perfect for outdoor living with fire pit and putting green. Monthly rent includes full use of all the amenities including 6 pools, tennis courts, sand volleyball, beach and more. You don't want to miss this one.