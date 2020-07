Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently Remodeled Home! Updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite c-tops, SS sink and faucet. ALL new lighting, c.fans,hrdware,and blinds thruout. Refinished hand scraped hardwoods in bedrooms and living. Bath updated with new tub,toilet,granite vanity top,mirror,hardware. Large secondary living area perfect for entertaining. Fresh paint in and out. Large yard with covered patio. NON-SMOKERS ONLY! NO Pets! NO housing vouchers accepted. Come take a look, you wont be disappointed.