1120 W. Park Row Dr.

ROOMS AVALABLE AT THIS TIME. None: All rooms are rented at this time.



WELCOME TO RAY'S ROOM RENTAL ARLINGTON, TX. ALL ROOMS RENTED ON A MONTH TO MONTH BASIC : WRITTEN LEASE, ALL ROOMS FURNISHED INCLUDING UTILITIES. BEST AND QUICKEST WAY TO GET INFORMATION IS TO CALL ME RAY AT 214-810-8306 TO CHAT ABOUT MY RENTAL ROOMS. (HOME NOT FOR SALE OR RENT, ONLY BEDROOMS IN THE HOME FOR RENT ). SUMMARY OF ALL ROOMS: TWO furnished single bedrooms( $550 + $550 deposit, shared hall bath. ONE Masters Suite $800 + $800 deposit, one person, private deluxe bath, setting area. ONE Garage apartment , mini kitchen, double bed, private bath. $650 +$ 650 deposit. One person.



No Pets Allowed



