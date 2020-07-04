1107 W Sanford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Property has been completely remodeled, featuring new windows, plumbing, cabinets, counters, and more…You’ll be greeted by an open floorplan living-kitchen-dining with renovated hardwood floors, open kitchen, quartz countertops, 42” cabinets, and large breakfast bar. Split bedroom floorplan with large master suite featuring double closets and his and hers vanity. Almost .5 acre lot with plenty of back yard space for storage and room to roam, Country living in Historic Arlington near the ballpark.



Survey in attachments.