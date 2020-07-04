All apartments in Arlington
1107 W Sanford Street
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

1107 W Sanford Street

1107 West Sanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1107 West Sanford Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Property has been completely remodeled, featuring new windows, plumbing, cabinets, counters, and more…You’ll be greeted by an open floorplan living-kitchen-dining with renovated hardwood floors, open kitchen, quartz countertops, 42” cabinets, and large breakfast bar. Split bedroom floorplan with large master suite featuring double closets and his and hers vanity. Almost .5 acre lot with plenty of back yard space for storage and room to roam, Country living in Historic Arlington near the ballpark.

Survey in attachments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 W Sanford Street have any available units?
1107 W Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1107 W Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1107 W Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 W Sanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1107 W Sanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1107 W Sanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1107 W Sanford Street offers parking.
Does 1107 W Sanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 W Sanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 W Sanford Street have a pool?
No, 1107 W Sanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1107 W Sanford Street have accessible units?
No, 1107 W Sanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 W Sanford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 W Sanford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 W Sanford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 W Sanford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

