Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1100 Pegasus Drive

1100 Pegasus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Pegasus Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Shady Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
This gorgeous home sits in a private, gated community on an interior lot! The home has been recently repainted and has a beautiful layout with an open concept in the main living room and kitchen with high ceilings. Kitchen has a gas range and beautiful sandy colored granite. Tons of counter space with an island in the center. Split bedrooms with the master on one side and the extras on the other side. You also have a great study that can also be used as a room since it has a closet! Large master with complimenting master bath. The back yard has a huge covered patio space with fans. It also has a gas connection for a grill and you know in Texas that is a huge plus! Pets are on a case by case basis and OTHER FEES APPLY! Make your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Pegasus Drive have any available units?
1100 Pegasus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Pegasus Drive have?
Some of 1100 Pegasus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Pegasus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Pegasus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Pegasus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Pegasus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Pegasus Drive offer parking?
No, 1100 Pegasus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Pegasus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Pegasus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Pegasus Drive have a pool?
No, 1100 Pegasus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Pegasus Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100 Pegasus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Pegasus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Pegasus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

