1100 Pegasus Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill range

This gorgeous home sits in a private, gated community on an interior lot! The home has been recently repainted and has a beautiful layout with an open concept in the main living room and kitchen with high ceilings. Kitchen has a gas range and beautiful sandy colored granite. Tons of counter space with an island in the center. Split bedrooms with the master on one side and the extras on the other side. You also have a great study that can also be used as a room since it has a closet! Large master with complimenting master bath. The back yard has a huge covered patio space with fans. It also has a gas connection for a grill and you know in Texas that is a huge plus! Pets are on a case by case basis and OTHER FEES APPLY! Make your appointment today.