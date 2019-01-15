All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
1024 Southmoor Drive
Last updated March 25 2020

1024 Southmoor Drive

1024 Southmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Southmoor Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
INCREDIBLE, recently renovated home with ample storage! Built in shelves and cabinets throughout.
Large living room and great size bedrooms! Both bedrooms and full bathroom are upstairs, ideal for keeping entertaining areas separate from personal space.
Kitchen equipped with BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE, updated counter tops, and plenty of meal prep and cooking space . Full size WASHER-DRYER CONNECTIONS in Unit!
Covered front porch helps shield from the elements while coming and going. Fenced in PRIVATE OUTDOOR AREA and COVERED PARKING! Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and major thoroughfares. Contact TODAY to view in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Southmoor Drive have any available units?
1024 Southmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Southmoor Drive have?
Some of 1024 Southmoor Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Southmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Southmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Southmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Southmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1024 Southmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Southmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 1024 Southmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Southmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Southmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 1024 Southmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Southmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Southmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Southmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Southmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

