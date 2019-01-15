1024 Southmoor Drive

Amenities

INCREDIBLE, recently renovated home with ample storage! Built in shelves and cabinets throughout.

Large living room and great size bedrooms! Both bedrooms and full bathroom are upstairs, ideal for keeping entertaining areas separate from personal space.

Kitchen equipped with BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE, updated counter tops, and plenty of meal prep and cooking space . Full size WASHER-DRYER CONNECTIONS in Unit!

Covered front porch helps shield from the elements while coming and going. Fenced in PRIVATE OUTDOOR AREA and COVERED PARKING! Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and major thoroughfares. Contact TODAY to view in person!