1021 Enfilar Ln
1021 Enfilar Ln

1021 Enfilar Lane · No Longer Available
1021 Enfilar Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1021 Enfilar Ln Available 08/01/19 One great floorplan & Mansfield ISD - This has living, dining & kitchen downstairs with 1/2 bath. The bedrooms are up with two full bathrooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room with a wood burning fireplace. Nice backyard with a patio. Washer & dryer connections are out in the garage. You do need your own refrigerator.

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $200 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE2219381)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1021 Enfilar Ln have any available units?
1021 Enfilar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Enfilar Ln have?
Some of 1021 Enfilar Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Enfilar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Enfilar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Enfilar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Enfilar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Enfilar Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Enfilar Ln offers parking.
Does 1021 Enfilar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Enfilar Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Enfilar Ln have a pool?
No, 1021 Enfilar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Enfilar Ln have accessible units?
No, 1021 Enfilar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Enfilar Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Enfilar Ln has units with dishwashers.

