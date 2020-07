Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool pool table hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool pool table hot tub

Splash on in to this One story home in the beautiful Interlochen Estates with a pool and spa. This home features large living areas, split bedrooms, fresh paint and updated flooring. This 3 bed 3 bath home has plenty of space with an open floor plan great for entertaining. This home is an ENTERTAINERS DREAM featuring a game room with pool table, dart board, and TV, home also has a great bar area complete with wine refrigerator, and keg refrigerator. Hurry this won't last!!