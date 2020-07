Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the holidays in your new home. Half a month free if you move in on or before Dec. 17th

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard with covered back patio, great for entertaining