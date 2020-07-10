All apartments in Arlington
1007 Cooper Square Circle 276
1007 Cooper Square Circle 276
1007 Cooper Square Circle 276

1007 Cooper Square Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Cooper Square Cir, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Apartments available for move in!! Apply now!! - Property Id: 260348

WHAT WE OFFER:
-Bedrooms: 1, 2 & 3 Bedrooms
-Bathrooms: 1 & 2 Baths
-Lease Duration: 6 -12 Months
-Deposit: $0 & Admin Fee $150
-Pets Policy: Cats and Dogs are welcome. *Breed Restrictions Apply*

WHY YOU'D LOVE US:
Cooper Park provides spacious units that include wood style flooring, kitchens equipped with frost-free refrigerators, dishwashers, and garbage disposals, and plenty of walk-in closets. All apartments include a private patio or balcony, perfect for entertaining or enjoying a relaxing evening after a day at work. This pet-friendly complex has a dog park and have added conveniences of in unit washer/dryer connections & a laundry facility onsite, as well as provides with 24-hour emergency maintenance services.

Cooper Park Apartments is located near The Parks Mall, lots of restaurants, entertainment, and fitness centers. This complex is truly a paradise for people who love to shop, eat out, and socialize.

Contact our Friendly Staff for a Tour TODAY!!! - 817-274-6060
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260348
Property Id 260348

(RLNE5701226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 have any available units?
1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 have?
Some of 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 offer parking?
No, 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 have a pool?
No, 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 have accessible units?
No, 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Cooper Square Circle 276 has units with dishwashers.

