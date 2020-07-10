1007 Cooper Square Circle 276

Amenities
Apartments available for move in!! Apply now!! - Property Id: 260348
WHAT WE OFFER:
-Bedrooms: 1, 2 & 3 Bedrooms
-Bathrooms: 1 & 2 Baths
-Lease Duration: 6 -12 Months
-Deposit: $0 & Admin Fee $150
-Pets Policy: Cats and Dogs are welcome. *Breed Restrictions Apply*
WHY YOU'D LOVE US:
Cooper Park provides spacious units that include wood style flooring, kitchens equipped with frost-free refrigerators, dishwashers, and garbage disposals, and plenty of walk-in closets. All apartments include a private patio or balcony, perfect for entertaining or enjoying a relaxing evening after a day at work. This pet-friendly complex has a dog park and have added conveniences of in unit washer/dryer connections & a laundry facility onsite, as well as provides with 24-hour emergency maintenance services.
Cooper Park Apartments is located near The Parks Mall, lots of restaurants, entertainment, and fitness centers. This complex is truly a paradise for people who love to shop, eat out, and socialize.
Contact our Friendly Staff for a Tour TODAY!!! - 817-274-6060
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260348
