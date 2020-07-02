All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

1004 Tennessee Trail

1004 Tennessee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Tennessee Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
Great Open Concept Floor Plan! Large Living Room and Kitchen. Dark Wood Vinyl Floors. Beautiful 16x16 Tile in Large open Kitchen.One half bath downstairs. Game room and 3 bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Convenient location. Close to restaurants, grocery, and entertainment.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Tennessee Trail have any available units?
1004 Tennessee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Tennessee Trail have?
Some of 1004 Tennessee Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Tennessee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Tennessee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Tennessee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Tennessee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1004 Tennessee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Tennessee Trail offers parking.
Does 1004 Tennessee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Tennessee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Tennessee Trail have a pool?
No, 1004 Tennessee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Tennessee Trail have accessible units?
No, 1004 Tennessee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Tennessee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Tennessee Trail has units with dishwashers.

