1004 Tennessee Trail

Amenities
Great Open Concept Floor Plan! Large Living Room and Kitchen. Dark Wood Vinyl Floors. Beautiful 16x16 Tile in Large open Kitchen.One half bath downstairs. Game room and 3 bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Convenient location. Close to restaurants, grocery, and entertainment.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.