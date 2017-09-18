1003 Waverly Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single family home - Property Id: 201483



Beautiful Stone house



Move in special 1000 first month rent and deposit is 1750.



1 year lease is 1400 a month. 2 year lease is 1375 a month.



Remodeled modern open space high ceiling 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with .4 acre large fenced in yard and 2 car garage with custom wrought iron gates and windows for beauty and security.



Near parks mall shopping, doctors offices. Restaurants, parks, and easy access to highway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201483

Property Id 201483



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5455639)