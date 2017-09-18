All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:42 PM

1003 Waverly Dr

1003 Waverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Waverly Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Single family home - Property Id: 201483

Beautiful Stone house

Move in special 1000 first month rent and deposit is 1750.

1 year lease is 1400 a month. 2 year lease is 1375 a month.

Remodeled modern open space high ceiling 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with .4 acre large fenced in yard and 2 car garage with custom wrought iron gates and windows for beauty and security.

Near parks mall shopping, doctors offices. Restaurants, parks, and easy access to highway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201483
Property Id 201483

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5455639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Waverly Dr have any available units?
1003 Waverly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Waverly Dr have?
Some of 1003 Waverly Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Waverly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Waverly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Waverly Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Waverly Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1003 Waverly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Waverly Dr offers parking.
Does 1003 Waverly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Waverly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Waverly Dr have a pool?
No, 1003 Waverly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Waverly Dr have accessible units?
No, 1003 Waverly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Waverly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Waverly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

