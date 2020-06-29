All apartments in Arlington
1001 Fairfax Court
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:52 PM

1001 Fairfax Court

1001 Fairfax Court · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Fairfax Court, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This welcoming 4-bedroom, 2-bath home for rent is the ideal family home! Close to 157 and I-20, it is conveniently near to two elementary schools, and within short walking distance of Dunsworth Park. It has a fenced back yard, outdoor storage, a 2-car carport, and a 1-car garage.

In addition to the four bedrooms, there are two carpeted living areas, a dining area, and a spacious sun room. The wrap-around kitchen has wooden cabinets, a double sink, and granite countertops. Amenities include a range/oven and a dishwasher. Ornate burglar bars on the arched windows make this house both attractive and secure.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available 10/14/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Fairfax Court have any available units?
1001 Fairfax Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Fairfax Court have?
Some of 1001 Fairfax Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Fairfax Court currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Fairfax Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Fairfax Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Fairfax Court is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Fairfax Court offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Fairfax Court offers parking.
Does 1001 Fairfax Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Fairfax Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Fairfax Court have a pool?
No, 1001 Fairfax Court does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Fairfax Court have accessible units?
No, 1001 Fairfax Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Fairfax Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Fairfax Court has units with dishwashers.

