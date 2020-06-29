1001 Fairfax Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This welcoming 4-bedroom, 2-bath home for rent is the ideal family home! Close to 157 and I-20, it is conveniently near to two elementary schools, and within short walking distance of Dunsworth Park. It has a fenced back yard, outdoor storage, a 2-car carport, and a 1-car garage.



In addition to the four bedrooms, there are two carpeted living areas, a dining area, and a spacious sun room. The wrap-around kitchen has wooden cabinets, a double sink, and granite countertops. Amenities include a range/oven and a dishwasher. Ornate burglar bars on the arched windows make this house both attractive and secure.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available 10/14/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.