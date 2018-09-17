956 Pheasant Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Well kept former model home with the perfect floor plan, master down with two living areas, formal dining, & study! Chefs kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances with gas connection, island, & breakfast area opening up to oversize living room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Spacious master with sitting area, separate vanities, large shower & custom closet. Perfect home for entertaining with custom outdoor living space with built in kitchen with electric, fan, outdoor misting, led lighting, arbor. Upstairs offers 3 large bedrooms, game & media rooms. Easy commute to restaurants,shopping and access to highway and much more!MOVE IN READY!!!