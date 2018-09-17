All apartments in Allen
Last updated September 7 2019

956 Pheasant Drive

956 Pheasant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

956 Pheasant Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Well kept former model home with the perfect floor plan, master down with two living areas, formal dining, & study! Chefs kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances with gas connection, island, & breakfast area opening up to oversize living room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Spacious master with sitting area, separate vanities, large shower & custom closet. Perfect home for entertaining with custom outdoor living space with built in kitchen with electric, fan, outdoor misting, led lighting, arbor. Upstairs offers 3 large bedrooms, game & media rooms. Easy commute to restaurants,shopping and access to highway and much more!MOVE IN READY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Pheasant Drive have any available units?
956 Pheasant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 Pheasant Drive have?
Some of 956 Pheasant Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Pheasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
956 Pheasant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Pheasant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 956 Pheasant Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 956 Pheasant Drive offer parking?
No, 956 Pheasant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 956 Pheasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 Pheasant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Pheasant Drive have a pool?
No, 956 Pheasant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 956 Pheasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 956 Pheasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Pheasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 Pheasant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

