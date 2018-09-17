956 Pheasant Drive

Amenities
Well kept former model home with the perfect floor plan, master down with two living areas, formal dining, & study! Chefs kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances with gas connection, island, & breakfast area opening up to oversize living room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Spacious master with sitting area, separate vanities, large shower & custom closet. Perfect home for entertaining with custom outdoor living space with built in kitchen with electric, fan, outdoor misting, led lighting, arbor. Upstairs offers 3 large bedrooms, game & media rooms. Easy commute to restaurants,shopping and access to highway and much more!MOVE IN READY!!!