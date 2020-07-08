All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
880 Vaquero Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:42 PM

880 Vaquero Street

880 Vaquero Street · No Longer Available
Location

880 Vaquero Street, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Bright and cozy 2 story duplex with spacious floorplan located just minutes away from Allen Premium Outlets, grocery stores, restaurants, and more! Built in 2015, this 3 bed 2.5 bath home comes equipped with a refrigerator, washer, and dryer, and has beautiful features throughout the house such as granite countertops, high ceilings, and lots of windows for natural light. The breakfast nook and living room overlook the spacious and wide-open backyard and the porch area which is perfect for enjoying some fresh air. Located in Allen ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Vaquero Street have any available units?
880 Vaquero Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 Vaquero Street have?
Some of 880 Vaquero Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Vaquero Street currently offering any rent specials?
880 Vaquero Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Vaquero Street pet-friendly?
No, 880 Vaquero Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 880 Vaquero Street offer parking?
Yes, 880 Vaquero Street offers parking.
Does 880 Vaquero Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 880 Vaquero Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Vaquero Street have a pool?
No, 880 Vaquero Street does not have a pool.
Does 880 Vaquero Street have accessible units?
No, 880 Vaquero Street does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Vaquero Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 Vaquero Street has units with dishwashers.

