880 Vaquero Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Bright and cozy 2 story duplex with spacious floorplan located just minutes away from Allen Premium Outlets, grocery stores, restaurants, and more! Built in 2015, this 3 bed 2.5 bath home comes equipped with a refrigerator, washer, and dryer, and has beautiful features throughout the house such as granite countertops, high ceilings, and lots of windows for natural light. The breakfast nook and living room overlook the spacious and wide-open backyard and the porch area which is perfect for enjoying some fresh air. Located in Allen ISD.