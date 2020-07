Amenities

Enter to find laminate and carpet floors, and a breakfast bar backing to the living room. A brick fireplace warms the room, and a sliding glass door at the back of the house leads to the patio. Travel down the hall to reach the bedrooms. The Master suite features a full bath with a shower tub. This home is near several parks, including Ford Park East and West, with baseball fields and playgrounds. Very close to HWY 75. Month to month and six month leases welcome.