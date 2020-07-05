811 Kipling Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 story home in great school district just in time for Back to School. This home features beautiful stained concrete floors and updated kitchen and half bath. Upstairs you'll find all laminated wood floors and well maintained bathrooms. The back yard is oversized and come with a huge driveway to park your vehicles. No HOA in a great community.