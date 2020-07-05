Beautiful 2 story home in great school district just in time for Back to School. This home features beautiful stained concrete floors and updated kitchen and half bath. Upstairs you'll find all laminated wood floors and well maintained bathrooms. The back yard is oversized and come with a huge driveway to park your vehicles. No HOA in a great community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 811 Kipling Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
What amenities does 811 Kipling Drive have?
Some of 811 Kipling Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Kipling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
811 Kipling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.