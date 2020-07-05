All apartments in Allen
/
Allen, TX
/
811 Kipling Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:11 AM

811 Kipling Drive

811 Kipling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

811 Kipling Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful 2 story home in great school district just in time for Back to School. This home features beautiful stained concrete floors and updated kitchen and half bath. Upstairs you'll find all laminated wood floors and well maintained bathrooms. The back yard is oversized and come with a huge driveway to park your vehicles. No HOA in a great community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Kipling Drive have any available units?
811 Kipling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Kipling Drive have?
Some of 811 Kipling Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Kipling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
811 Kipling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Kipling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 811 Kipling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 811 Kipling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 811 Kipling Drive offers parking.
Does 811 Kipling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Kipling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Kipling Drive have a pool?
No, 811 Kipling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 811 Kipling Drive have accessible units?
No, 811 Kipling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Kipling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Kipling Drive has units with dishwashers.

