Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This beautiful 2 story home features 2 living areas, master bedroom, and study down with game room, media room and 3 bedrooms up. The kitchen was recently remodeled with granite counter tops and cabinets repainted, wood flooring throughout the first floor, tile in the kitchen, and custom bookshelves in the study. Huge Family room Includes Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, & Floor to Ceiling Windows. Great Location, Nice Drive Up with mature landscaping & Stone Arch Front. Must see!!