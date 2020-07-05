647 Roaming Road Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE! BEAUTIFUL home in Allen with many updates! Kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, updated bathrooms, energy efficient windows. Ceiling fans and many more updates. Backyard with covered patio to hang out with family and entertain friends. Spacious storage shed! Fantastic LOCATION within minutes from schools and 75. Much sought after ALLEN ISD schools. PICTURES TAKEN BEFORE CURRENT TENANT MOVED IN - tenant in the process of moving out. House will be professionally cleaned once tenant moves out. Playset in yard has been removed. City of Allen in the process of replacing the water lines so mailbox has been moved and streets have been dug up - this is temporary. Note from City on the counter.