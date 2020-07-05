All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:36 PM

647 Roaming Road Drive

647 Roaming Road Drive · No Longer Available
Location

647 Roaming Road Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE! BEAUTIFUL home in Allen with many updates! Kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, updated bathrooms, energy efficient windows. Ceiling fans and many more updates. Backyard with covered patio to hang out with family and entertain friends. Spacious storage shed! Fantastic LOCATION within minutes from schools and 75. Much sought after ALLEN ISD schools. PICTURES TAKEN BEFORE CURRENT TENANT MOVED IN - tenant in the process of moving out. House will be professionally cleaned once tenant moves out. Playset in yard has been removed. City of Allen in the process of replacing the water lines so mailbox has been moved and streets have been dug up - this is temporary. Note from City on the counter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Roaming Road Drive have any available units?
647 Roaming Road Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 Roaming Road Drive have?
Some of 647 Roaming Road Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 Roaming Road Drive currently offering any rent specials?
647 Roaming Road Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Roaming Road Drive pet-friendly?
No, 647 Roaming Road Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 647 Roaming Road Drive offer parking?
Yes, 647 Roaming Road Drive offers parking.
Does 647 Roaming Road Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 Roaming Road Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Roaming Road Drive have a pool?
No, 647 Roaming Road Drive does not have a pool.
Does 647 Roaming Road Drive have accessible units?
No, 647 Roaming Road Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Roaming Road Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 647 Roaming Road Drive has units with dishwashers.

