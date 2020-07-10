646 Sunny Slope Drive

Cute three bedroom two bathroom house ready for immediate move-in located in Allen's Hillside Village. Open floor plan leaves plenty of space to allow your creative side to flourish. Nice brick fireplace located in the living room just off the kitchen that features a breakfast bar and appliances! Ceramic tile throughout! Kitchen is fully equipped with an electric range oven and dishwasher. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet! Huge backyard and 2 car garage! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
