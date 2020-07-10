All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 11 2020 at 3:54 PM

646 Sunny Slope Drive

646 Sunny Slope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

646 Sunny Slope Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bathroom house ready for immediate move-in located in Allen's Hillside Village. Open floor plan leaves plenty of space to allow your creative side to flourish. Nice brick fireplace located in the living room just off the kitchen that features a breakfast bar and appliances! Ceramic tile throughout! Kitchen is fully equipped with an electric range oven and dishwasher. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet! Huge backyard and 2 car garage! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Sunny Slope Drive have any available units?
646 Sunny Slope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 Sunny Slope Drive have?
Some of 646 Sunny Slope Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Sunny Slope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
646 Sunny Slope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Sunny Slope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 646 Sunny Slope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 646 Sunny Slope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 646 Sunny Slope Drive offers parking.
Does 646 Sunny Slope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Sunny Slope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Sunny Slope Drive have a pool?
No, 646 Sunny Slope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 646 Sunny Slope Drive have accessible units?
No, 646 Sunny Slope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Sunny Slope Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 Sunny Slope Drive has units with dishwashers.

