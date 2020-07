Amenities

This North facing gorgeous corner lot home featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath and Study in West Allen offers a wide open floor plan with contemporary styling ideal for hosting & entertaining. Walking distance to Allen Outlet Mall, just off of Stacy Rd and easy access to Hwy 75 and 121. Direct access to Cottonwood Trail from the community, highly desirable Allen ISD. Impeccably maintained, only 1.5 yrs old home- as good as brand new home. Extended patio. Great Location!