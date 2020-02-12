All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

626 Albrook Drive

626 Albrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

626 Albrook Dr, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home with Easy-Maintenance Laminate Plank Flooring & almost new Carpet in Den & all Bedrooms! Window Seats & Plant Ledges add a nice touch. Large Deck in back yard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Separate Laundry Room with Storage Closet. Private Atrium Area off of Master Bedroom, perfect for outdoor plants, herb garden or you're own private place to relax. Quiet, Established Neighborhood with Local Park two blocks away. Close to Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment with Easy Access to 75, George Bush Turnpike & 121-Sam Rayburn Tollway. Pets case by case. Tenant & tenant's agent to verify schools, square footage & all listing info. Vaughn Elementary & Ford Middle School rated above average!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Albrook Drive have any available units?
626 Albrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Albrook Drive have?
Some of 626 Albrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Albrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
626 Albrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Albrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 Albrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 626 Albrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 626 Albrook Drive offers parking.
Does 626 Albrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Albrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Albrook Drive have a pool?
No, 626 Albrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 626 Albrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 626 Albrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Albrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Albrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

