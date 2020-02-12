626 Albrook Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Beautiful Home with Easy-Maintenance Laminate Plank Flooring & almost new Carpet in Den & all Bedrooms! Window Seats & Plant Ledges add a nice touch. Large Deck in back yard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Separate Laundry Room with Storage Closet. Private Atrium Area off of Master Bedroom, perfect for outdoor plants, herb garden or you're own private place to relax. Quiet, Established Neighborhood with Local Park two blocks away. Close to Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment with Easy Access to 75, George Bush Turnpike & 121-Sam Rayburn Tollway. Pets case by case. Tenant & tenant's agent to verify schools, square footage & all listing info. Vaughn Elementary & Ford Middle School rated above average!