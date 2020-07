Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Appliance included: refrigerator, washer and dry. Hot tub. Great one story, 2 bedrooms in the front and Master in rear. No carpet at all, All rooms and living areas are wood floor. Kitchen is tiled. Granite counter top, gas cook top. Covered patio extend to backyard with nice landscape. Just off Jupitar in Allen. Close to hwy 75, great schools. First come first serve. This is a great property