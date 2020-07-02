All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:53 PM

600 Spring Willow Drive

600 Spring Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

600 Spring Willow Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2420 sq. ft home in Allen, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Breathtaking kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Elegant formal dining room and breakfast areas. Spacious master suite and secondary bedrooms. Huge game area with custom builtins. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Spring Willow Drive have any available units?
600 Spring Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 600 Spring Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Spring Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Spring Willow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Spring Willow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 600 Spring Willow Drive offer parking?
No, 600 Spring Willow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 600 Spring Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Spring Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Spring Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 600 Spring Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 Spring Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Spring Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Spring Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Spring Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Spring Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Spring Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

