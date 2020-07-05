All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:14 AM

556 Hawthorne Drive

556 Hawthorne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

556 Hawthorne Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home located on a nice size lot in the Windridge subdivision. Home offers approximately 1300 square feet of living space. Open kitchen and family room area with cozy corner fireplace. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and granite backsplash. Master is located at the back of the home with shower and vanity area. 2 secondary rooms are close by with bath to share. Fresh paint and new wood laminate floors throughout, make this home move in ready! Conveniently located just minutes away from Watters Creek shopping and dining establishments. Elementary school within close proximity as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Hawthorne Drive have any available units?
556 Hawthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 556 Hawthorne Drive have?
Some of 556 Hawthorne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 Hawthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
556 Hawthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Hawthorne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 556 Hawthorne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 556 Hawthorne Drive offer parking?
No, 556 Hawthorne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 556 Hawthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 556 Hawthorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Hawthorne Drive have a pool?
No, 556 Hawthorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 556 Hawthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 556 Hawthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Hawthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 Hawthorne Drive has units with dishwashers.

