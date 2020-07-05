556 Hawthorne Drive

Amenities

Newly renovated home located on a nice size lot in the Windridge subdivision. Home offers approximately 1300 square feet of living space. Open kitchen and family room area with cozy corner fireplace. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and granite backsplash. Master is located at the back of the home with shower and vanity area. 2 secondary rooms are close by with bath to share. Fresh paint and new wood laminate floors throughout, make this home move in ready! Conveniently located just minutes away from Watters Creek shopping and dining establishments. Elementary school within close proximity as well!