All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 512 Nandina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
512 Nandina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 Nandina Drive

512 Nandina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

512 Nandina Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3bedrooms 2baths and 2 car garage in quiet neighborhood, walking distance to elementary school. Large living and dining room with laminate floor, large sun room overlooking the backyard. Granite countertops in kitchen and master bath. Tile throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances, private backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Nandina Drive have any available units?
512 Nandina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Nandina Drive have?
Some of 512 Nandina Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Nandina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Nandina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Nandina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Nandina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 512 Nandina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 512 Nandina Drive offers parking.
Does 512 Nandina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Nandina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Nandina Drive have a pool?
No, 512 Nandina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 512 Nandina Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Nandina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Nandina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Nandina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary