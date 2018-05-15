512 Nandina Drive

Amenities

3bedrooms 2baths and 2 car garage in quiet neighborhood, walking distance to elementary school. Large living and dining room with laminate floor, large sun room overlooking the backyard. Granite countertops in kitchen and master bath. Tile throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances, private backyard.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.