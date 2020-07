Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice and updated 1 story brick house with open floor plan. Has 1 yr old SS appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. Luxury wood-look laminate in living areas and master bedroom and 1 yr old carpet in the other two bedrooms. 1 car garage with garage door opener (rare in this neighborhood). New fence since pictures taken and dog run fence removed. Close to shopping, restaurants and in the excellent Allen school district! Refrigerator, washer and drier not included.