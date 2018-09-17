501 Halyard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Wonderful lease opportunity in Allen. Close proximity to the elementary school, community pool and playground.

Also to conveniently located near Waters Creek, Out Let Stores and grocery stores. Wood flooring upstairs and throughout the downstairs, except baths and laundry room. Nice size Master with a large walk-in closet is located on the first level along with an additional bedroom down. Large kitchen opens up to the living area with a gas fireplace. Nice size rooms, game room up along with two bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom. Formal dining down, living or study with French doors upon entry. Great location in Allen