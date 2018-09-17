All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

501 Halyard Drive

501 Halyard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Halyard Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful lease opportunity in Allen. Close proximity to the elementary school, community pool and playground.
Also to conveniently located near Waters Creek, Out Let Stores and grocery stores. Wood flooring upstairs and throughout the downstairs, except baths and laundry room. Nice size Master with a large walk-in closet is located on the first level along with an additional bedroom down. Large kitchen opens up to the living area with a gas fireplace. Nice size rooms, game room up along with two bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom. Formal dining down, living or study with French doors upon entry. Great location in Allen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Halyard Drive have any available units?
501 Halyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Halyard Drive have?
Some of 501 Halyard Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Halyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Halyard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Halyard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 501 Halyard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 501 Halyard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 Halyard Drive offers parking.
Does 501 Halyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Halyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Halyard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 501 Halyard Drive has a pool.
Does 501 Halyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Halyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Halyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Halyard Drive has units with dishwashers.

