309 Napa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PERFECTLY SITUATED 4 BED 3 BATH HOME IN WATTERS CROSSING HOA NEARBY LOCAL SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, PARKS 75 & 121. WALK IN TO GREAT OPEN FLOOR FAMILY AND KITCHEN ROOMS WITH BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORING. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM WITH THE FORMAL LIVING AVAILABLE FOR USE AS DEN, OFFICE OR ADDITIONAL GUEST ROOM! UPGRADES INCLUDE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, BUILT IN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ALL 3 BATHROOMS UPDATED! HUGE MASTER SUITE HAS BEAUTIFUL SITTING AREA WITH BAY WINDOWS, UPGRADED BATH WITH JETTED CORNER TUB, SEPARATE GLASS SHOWER & DUAL VANITIES WITH GRANITE COUNTERS! WALKING DISTANCE TO LOCAL SCHOOLS! HURRY AND COME SEE THIS HOME BEFORE IT'S GONE! PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS!!