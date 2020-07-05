All apartments in Allen
27 Brewster Court
27 Brewster Court

27 Brewster Court · No Longer Available
Location

27 Brewster Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful two-story home with great updates throughout. Stunning vinyl wood flooring in the open living room, with ceramic tile in the wet areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, wonderful natural light keeping the home bright, and a well-maintained backyard perfect for entertaining. The eat-in kitchen features clean white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a bay window. Great sized bedrooms with good storage space for you and the family. Come view this darling home today!

Home currently has a $1000.00 concession off the first full month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Brewster Court have any available units?
27 Brewster Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Brewster Court have?
Some of 27 Brewster Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Brewster Court currently offering any rent specials?
27 Brewster Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Brewster Court pet-friendly?
No, 27 Brewster Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 27 Brewster Court offer parking?
No, 27 Brewster Court does not offer parking.
Does 27 Brewster Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Brewster Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Brewster Court have a pool?
No, 27 Brewster Court does not have a pool.
Does 27 Brewster Court have accessible units?
No, 27 Brewster Court does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Brewster Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Brewster Court has units with dishwashers.

