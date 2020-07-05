27 Brewster Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful two-story home with great updates throughout. Stunning vinyl wood flooring in the open living room, with ceramic tile in the wet areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, wonderful natural light keeping the home bright, and a well-maintained backyard perfect for entertaining. The eat-in kitchen features clean white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a bay window. Great sized bedrooms with good storage space for you and the family. Come view this darling home today!



Home currently has a $1000.00 concession off the first full month's rent.