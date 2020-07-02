2139 MCCALLUM

Amenities
Immaculate Darling Custom Home Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Beautifully Landscaped lot with Nice Curb Appeal & Stone Accent Front. Inside Features Hard Wood Floors, Stone FP, Split bedrooms & walk in closet. Master bedroom, Study & two full baths are downstairs, three additional bedrooms, two full baths & a Gameroom are upstairs. Huge Kitchen with Large Island, Granite counters, SS Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Pendant Light. Large Backyard & oversized 2.5 Car Garage. Community Features Tennis Court, Playground, Walking Jogging Trails & Pool!Buyers and buyer's agent are responsible to verify all information not limited to room sizes, square footage, schools, HOA, taxes, etc. Owner is also the listing agent.