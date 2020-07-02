All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 PM

2139 MCCALLUM

2139 Mccallum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2139 Mccallum Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Starcreek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate Darling Custom Home Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Beautifully Landscaped lot with Nice Curb Appeal & Stone Accent Front. Inside Features Hard Wood Floors, Stone FP, Split bedrooms & walk in closet. Master bedroom, Study & two full baths are downstairs, three additional bedrooms, two full baths & a Gameroom are upstairs. Huge Kitchen with Large Island, Granite counters, SS Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Pendant Light. Large Backyard & oversized 2.5 Car Garage. Community Features Tennis Court, Playground, Walking Jogging Trails & Pool!Buyers and buyer's agent are responsible to verify all information not limited to room sizes, square footage, schools, HOA, taxes, etc. Owner is also the listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 MCCALLUM have any available units?
2139 MCCALLUM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 MCCALLUM have?
Some of 2139 MCCALLUM's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 MCCALLUM currently offering any rent specials?
2139 MCCALLUM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 MCCALLUM pet-friendly?
No, 2139 MCCALLUM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2139 MCCALLUM offer parking?
Yes, 2139 MCCALLUM offers parking.
Does 2139 MCCALLUM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 MCCALLUM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 MCCALLUM have a pool?
Yes, 2139 MCCALLUM has a pool.
Does 2139 MCCALLUM have accessible units?
No, 2139 MCCALLUM does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 MCCALLUM have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2139 MCCALLUM has units with dishwashers.

