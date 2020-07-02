2139 MCCALLUM

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Immaculate Darling Custom Home Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Beautifully Landscaped lot with Nice Curb Appeal & Stone Accent Front. Inside Features Hard Wood Floors, Stone FP, Split bedrooms & walk in closet. Master bedroom, Study & two full baths are downstairs, three additional bedrooms, two full baths & a Gameroom are upstairs. Huge Kitchen with Large Island, Granite counters, SS Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Pendant Light. Large Backyard & oversized 2.5 Car Garage. Community Features Tennis Court, Playground, Walking Jogging Trails & Pool!Buyers and buyer's agent are responsible to verify all information not limited to room sizes, square footage, schools, HOA, taxes, etc. Owner is also the listing agent.