Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Charming 3 bedroom in the heart of Allen with Plano Schools. Beautiful hardwood floors, handsome study complete with french doors, dining room with crown molding. Master suite with sitting area, dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, and Walk in Closet. 2 good sized secondary bedrooms down private hallway. Kitchen is made for entertaining with double ovens, gas cooktop and opens to spacious living room. Back yard is an oasis with fence.