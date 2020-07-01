All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive

1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Beautiful and spacious House with 5 bedrooms! Great open floor plan! All bedrooms are good sized to accommodate large furniture. Master bedroom is on first floor with walk in closet. Huge game room and living areas. Wood flooring. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cabinetry with ample storage space, double ovens, gas cook top. Great established neighborhood. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive have any available units?
1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive have?
Some of 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive offer parking?
No, 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive has units with dishwashers.

