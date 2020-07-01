1809 Lake Tawakoni Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace game room

Beautiful and spacious House with 5 bedrooms! Great open floor plan! All bedrooms are good sized to accommodate large furniture. Master bedroom is on first floor with walk in closet. Huge game room and living areas. Wood flooring. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cabinetry with ample storage space, double ovens, gas cook top. Great established neighborhood. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]