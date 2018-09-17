1715 Oak Brook Lane

Freshly painted Throughout! This wonderfully updated home is in great condition and also has updated stainless appliances Large master closet and also has a large game room that can be used as a fourth bedroom. SECTION 8 Vouchers Accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
