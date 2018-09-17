All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

1715 Oak Brook Lane

1715 Oak Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Oak Brook Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
Freshly painted Throughout! This wonderfully updated home is in great condition and also has updated stainless appliances Large master closet and also has a large game room that can be used as a fourth bedroom. SECTION 8 Vouchers Accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Oak Brook Lane have any available units?
1715 Oak Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Oak Brook Lane have?
Some of 1715 Oak Brook Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Oak Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Oak Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Oak Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Oak Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1715 Oak Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Oak Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 1715 Oak Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Oak Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Oak Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 1715 Oak Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Oak Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1715 Oak Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Oak Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Oak Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.

