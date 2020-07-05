All apartments in Allen
1628 Mineral Springs Drive
1628 Mineral Springs Drive

1628 Mineral Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Mineral Springs Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make this beautiful Auburn Springs two story home! Dramatic 2 story entryway with living area to your right and the formal dining room to your left. Kitchen is light and bright, and has a new stove and dishwasher. Plenty of cabinets and great pantry! Breakfast bar is perfect for a cup of coffee or quick snack. Open to living room with fireplace. Shelves and hanging rod in utility room. Convenient extra storage under the stairway. One bedroom down, great for an office. Upstairs master features lots of natural light. Master bath offers a jetted tub and separate shower, as well as dual sinks. Roomy master closet. Back yard has a board on board fence with steel posts. Allen ISD! Near Celebration Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Mineral Springs Drive have any available units?
1628 Mineral Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Mineral Springs Drive have?
Some of 1628 Mineral Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Mineral Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Mineral Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Mineral Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Mineral Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1628 Mineral Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Mineral Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 1628 Mineral Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Mineral Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Mineral Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 1628 Mineral Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Mineral Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1628 Mineral Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Mineral Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Mineral Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

