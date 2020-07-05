1628 Mineral Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Make this beautiful Auburn Springs two story home! Dramatic 2 story entryway with living area to your right and the formal dining room to your left. Kitchen is light and bright, and has a new stove and dishwasher. Plenty of cabinets and great pantry! Breakfast bar is perfect for a cup of coffee or quick snack. Open to living room with fireplace. Shelves and hanging rod in utility room. Convenient extra storage under the stairway. One bedroom down, great for an office. Upstairs master features lots of natural light. Master bath offers a jetted tub and separate shower, as well as dual sinks. Roomy master closet. Back yard has a board on board fence with steel posts. Allen ISD! Near Celebration Park!