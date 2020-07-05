All apartments in Allen
1613 Buckthorne Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1613 Buckthorne Drive

1613 Buckthorne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Buckthorne Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Top ranked Lovejoy ISD. Gorgeous Ashton Woods 5 bedroom home with open concept living area and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen opens up to family room. New Engineered Hardwoods downstairs and carpet upstairs. Large Master bedroom with sitting area is downstairs with ensuite and large walkin closet. 4 bedrooms upstairs with 1 having an ensuite full bath for a second master. Kitchen has designer backsplash, gas Cooktop, and undermount lighting for the chef of the house. Permanently installed basketball goal to keep the kids entertained. Built in desk work space upstairs and down. Very convenient to Allen points of interest for shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Buckthorne Drive have any available units?
1613 Buckthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Buckthorne Drive have?
Some of 1613 Buckthorne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Buckthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Buckthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Buckthorne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Buckthorne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1613 Buckthorne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Buckthorne Drive offers parking.
Does 1613 Buckthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Buckthorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Buckthorne Drive have a pool?
No, 1613 Buckthorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Buckthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1613 Buckthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Buckthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Buckthorne Drive has units with dishwashers.

