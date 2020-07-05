1613 Buckthorne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Top ranked Lovejoy ISD. Gorgeous Ashton Woods 5 bedroom home with open concept living area and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen opens up to family room. New Engineered Hardwoods downstairs and carpet upstairs. Large Master bedroom with sitting area is downstairs with ensuite and large walkin closet. 4 bedrooms upstairs with 1 having an ensuite full bath for a second master. Kitchen has designer backsplash, gas Cooktop, and undermount lighting for the chef of the house. Permanently installed basketball goal to keep the kids entertained. Built in desk work space upstairs and down. Very convenient to Allen points of interest for shopping, dining and entertainment.