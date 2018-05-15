1606 Bryce Canyon Lane

Amenities

Single Family house in Bellgrove subdivision available for leasing. Move in ready 8-1-2020. Lovejoy ISD. Total 3,554 sf. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath. Located on a quiet street yet has convenient access to both Stacy(0.3 mile) and Angle(0.2 mile). Master, family, study, dining, and breakfast down. Game room, guest bedrooms, and media room up. Two-story vaulted ceiling in the family room. Fenced backyard. 3-car garage in the back. 6 minutes to US 75 and 10 minutes to State Hwy 121. Allen city water and sewage. Stainless steel fridge included. Owner pays HOA, tenants pay for yard maintenance. This property is not approved for section 8 applications.