Allen, TX
1606 Bryce Canyon Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1606 Bryce Canyon Lane

1606 Bryce Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Allen
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1606 Bryce Canyon Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
media room
Single Family house in Bellgrove subdivision available for leasing. Move in ready 8-1-2020. Lovejoy ISD. Total 3,554 sf. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath. Located on a quiet street yet has convenient access to both Stacy(0.3 mile) and Angle(0.2 mile). Master, family, study, dining, and breakfast down. Game room, guest bedrooms, and media room up. Two-story vaulted ceiling in the family room. Fenced backyard. 3-car garage in the back. 6 minutes to US 75 and 10 minutes to State Hwy 121. Allen city water and sewage. Stainless steel fridge included. Owner pays HOA, tenants pay for yard maintenance. This property is not approved for section 8 applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane have any available units?
1606 Bryce Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane have?
Some of 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Bryce Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane have a pool?
No, 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Bryce Canyon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

