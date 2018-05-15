All apartments in Allen
1533 Evanvale Drive

1533 Evandale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Evandale Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
WOW! Amazing Updated & Spacious home on an Expanded Corner Lot with Lagoon Pool, Spa, Patios, Waterfalls + 2 Sideyards! Over $200K in Upgrades! Enjoy privacy & a fabulous space to entertain your friends and family! Includes 5 LA's, elegant winding staircase,wood & Spanish tile floors,soaring ceilings & natural light,updated Gourmet kitchen open to family room & more. Large Master Suite with sitting area. Gameroom + Media Room with wet bar up. Tons of storage areas including 2 walk-out finished closets on 2nd level, 2.5 car & 3rd floor work out room. This home has it ALL!

Great neighborhood with community pool, playground & walking trails, top-rated schools.Close to shopping, new restaurants & major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Evanvale Drive have any available units?
1533 Evanvale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 Evanvale Drive have?
Some of 1533 Evanvale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Evanvale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Evanvale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Evanvale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1533 Evanvale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1533 Evanvale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1533 Evanvale Drive offers parking.
Does 1533 Evanvale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Evanvale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Evanvale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1533 Evanvale Drive has a pool.
Does 1533 Evanvale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1533 Evanvale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Evanvale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 Evanvale Drive has units with dishwashers.

