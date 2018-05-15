1533 Evanvale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage hot tub media room

WOW! Amazing Updated & Spacious home on an Expanded Corner Lot with Lagoon Pool, Spa, Patios, Waterfalls + 2 Sideyards! Over $200K in Upgrades! Enjoy privacy & a fabulous space to entertain your friends and family! Includes 5 LA's, elegant winding staircase,wood & Spanish tile floors,soaring ceilings & natural light,updated Gourmet kitchen open to family room & more. Large Master Suite with sitting area. Gameroom + Media Room with wet bar up. Tons of storage areas including 2 walk-out finished closets on 2nd level, 2.5 car & 3rd floor work out room. This home has it ALL!



Great neighborhood with community pool, playground & walking trails, top-rated schools.Close to shopping, new restaurants & major highways.